N. Mich. teen charged after allegedly threatening to kill people with knife

A 14-year-old in northern Michigan accused of threatening to kill people with whom the teen lived Wednesday has been charged, state police said.

Officials said the youth was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on three counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of domestic violence.

A court set the teen's bond at $100,000. Officials also said the teen was placed into a juvenile facility out of the area to await further court proceedings.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Caro were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Center Street in Fairgrove for a report of an assault. Fairgrove is in Tuscola County, about nine miles west of Caro and 110 miles north of Detroit.

They were told by witnesses that the 14-year-old threatened to kill other residents in the home with a knife after an argument.

After an investigation, the troopers determined there was an assault but there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

The state police said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

