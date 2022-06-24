Where Roe protests, vigils, celebrations are planned in Michigan

Demonstrations are springing up around the country after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the decision on the legal right to abortion back to individual states to decide.

Abortion is still legal in Michigan, due to an injunction that is preventing a 1931 law that makes the procedure a felony from taking hold once again.

In Michigan, protests are planned across the country both against and in support of the decision. The biggest ones are likely to be in Detroit and Lansing, but activists in small towns are also planning gatherings, vigils and more.

Some of the events around Michigan include:

Detroit

A protest in support of abortion rights is planned in front of the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse in Detroit, 231 W. Lafayette, beginning at 5 p.m. More than 150 people have already indicated they intend to attend the event, according to a Facebook event from the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation.

There is another abortion rights protest planned for Palmer Park in Detroit at the same time. That one, put together by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 910 Merrill Plaisance in Detroit. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is expected to attend, as are several progressive community groups.

Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit shared information on a "post-Dobbs community vigil" to be helped at 7 p.m. on the Diag at the University of Michigan. It is to "share space and talk about what it means, where we go from here, and how folks can help," Savit wrote.

Grand Rapids

There are several events in Grand Rapids, including a signature-gathering measure at the Fulton Street Farmer's Market and a rally at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW. The demonstration is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo

Reproductive Freedom for All is hosting a signature-gathering event at Bronson Park to gather signatures for their ballot measure.

Lansing

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan also have a rally scheduled at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing beginning at 5 p.m. A Facebook event for the demonstration notes that signatures are still needed on the ballot initiative that Planned Parenthood and others (through group Reproductive Freedom for All) put forward to try to enshrine abortion rights in the state.

Livonia

An anti-abortion rally, sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and Pro-Life Michigan, is scheduled in Livonia. It is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Planned Parenthood's Livonia Health Center.

Ludington

A rally is planned at the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Muskegon

A rally is planned to start at 6 p.m. at 965 Terrace St. in Muskegon, near the Hall of Justice.

Niles

Protestors plan to meet at the Fort St. Joseph Museum, 508 E. Main St., to "make our voices heard and gather signatures" for Reproductive Freedom for All's effort. In a post advertising the event, organizers ask attendees to bring protest signs "and all your friends."