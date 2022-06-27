3 teens accused of stealing five vehicles from western Mich. dealership

Algoma Township — Three teens have been arrested in connection with the theft of five vehicles from a western Michigan car dealership, police said Monday.

Two 17-year-old males from Plainfield Township and a 17-year-old male from Grand Rapids are in custody for the thefts, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the Grand Rapids teen was arrested by police from Ottawa and Muskegon counties after a car chase ended along Interstate 96.

They also said tips from the public led to the three arrests.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the parking lot of Northview High School in Plainfield Township after someone found a vehicle that had been left running and unoccupied. They determined the vehicle belonged to a car dealership in Algoma Township.

Meanwhile, other deputies went to the car dealership and found a broken window in a building. Further investigation revealed five vehicles had been taken from the dealership the night before.

Police said they recovered one vehicle in the 3000 block of Creek Drive SE in Kentwood. Two vehicles were recovered in the 2400 block of Normandy Drive SE in Grand Rapids. Another vehicle was involved in a breaking and entering in Muskegon Township and a subsequent police chase through Ottawa County.

