Dearborn officer involved in crash didn't activate emergency lights, chief says

A Dearborn police officer was involved in a crash Sunday at the intersection of Kendal and Diversey while responding to a reported vehicle break-in, the Dearborn Police Department said.

The Police Department said an investigation shows the officer did not activate the vehicle's emergency lights before entering the intersection and did not yield to oncoming traffic. Both drivers had minor injuries as a result of the crash, the department reported.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the crash demonstrates the importance of following police protocols at all time.

"We are grateful that both drivers are safe and we have initiated an internal process to review and correct the action," he said.

