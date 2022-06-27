Mid-Michigan man accused of threatening state court judge

A 45-year-old Harrison man made an initial appearance on a federal criminal complaint on Monday on charges of threatening a state court judge.

Jeremy Scott Adams appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on charges of threatening communication through the internet. On June 16, the FBI issued a criminal complaint alleging Adams threatened 55th Circuit Court Judge Roy G. Mienk, who presides over the Clare and Gladwin County Circuit courts.

Mienk was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Mienk was contacted by law enforcement and confirmed he had denied a personal protective order applied for by Adams in the past, according to the criminal complaint filed by Scott Engelby, an FBI special agent,.

In the criminal complaint, Engelby wrote that the FBI was made aware on May 5 of a Twitter user named “@REnegHumanoid” who was making threats online. On that Twitter page, the name J Adams appears next to the screen name, the complaint said.

The threat made on Twitter was accompanied with a screen shot of a Reddit post made by “u/rhnegativehumanoid”.

Engelby alleged the Twitter account and Reddit account are linked to each other, indicating it is the same user operating both of them. The FBi contended that @REnegHumanoid and “u/rhnegativehumanoid” are the same person.

According to the criminal complaint, the threatening post included: "I do not condone hunting and murdering judges…. Except the dishonorable judge mench. I am going to kill that corrupt ... judge for his participation in my torture and manipulation."

The post also said referring to the judge: "He abused his power. I am going to take his life gladly..."

The social media post threatened to "slice his wife up."

Engelby wrote that there is probable cause to believe that Adams has knowingly sent messages on Twitter, a social media platform in or affecting interstate commerce, which contain a true threat to kill or injure another person.

Adams appeared before U.S. Magistrate Curtis Ivy Jr. and is temporarily detained until a detention hearing on Wednesday, said David Ashenfelter, a court public information officer for the Eastern District of Michigan.

A relative of Adams reached at his home declined comment on the matter on Monday.

jchambers@detroitnews.com