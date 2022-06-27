Police arrest truck driver after Luna Pier gas station's cash register stolen

Luna Pier — The phrase "crime doesn't pay" may not register for a Toledo man accused of stealing a gas station's cash drawer.

Michigan State Police said Sunday troopers with its Monroe Post were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a gas station at 4180 Luna Pier Road near Interstate 75 for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said a man fled the store with the business's cash register.

Troopers called for a canine unit and an aerial drone to search the area, officials said. Their search indicated the man hadn't gotten far from the crime scene, they said.

Investigators spoke with the occupants of several semi-tractor trailer trucks parked at the gas station. During their interviews, troopers found one of the occupants had the stolen cash register with him in the semi.

Police arrested the 41-year-old man and took him to the Monroe County Jail to await charges.

