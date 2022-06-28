A few weather risks across Michigan, but a bright forecast for 4th of July

High winds north of Grand Haven will create hazardous swimming conditions for lakeshore areas of Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties from 11 a.m. until this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

People should stay out of Lake Michigan and avoid piers on beaches because of high waves and strong currents.

A small craft advisory is in place from Grand Haven to Manistee, as southern winds up to 20 knots and waves up to 5 feet can be expected through 8 p.m.

The forecast

Temperatures will reach 82 degrees in the Grand Rapids area today and wind will get as high as 22 mph. Thunderstorms are also expected to move into southwest lower Michigan later this evening.

Southeast Michigan is starting the day clear and sunny, which will turn to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower eighties. There is a high chance of rainfall and potentially thunderstorms this evening.

Holiday sunshine

Looking ahead, small chances of showers remain present through the end of the week. By the holiday weekend, though, the forecast calls for clear or mostly sunny skies Saturday-Monday with highs in the mid- to upper 80s across southern Michigan.

