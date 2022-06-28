Kayaker who drowned in Three Rivers identified as N.C. man

Three Rivers — A kayaker who drowned Saturday has been identified as a North Carolina man, police said.

Officials released the man's name — Donovan Forsythe — on Monday.

"The Three Rivers Police Department would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victim," they said in a statement.

They said the 26-year-old Princeton, North Carolina, man was reported as missing from his kayak early Saturday.

First-responders were called at about 5:45 a.m. to an area on the St. Joseph River at River Drive and Wood Street near a dam for a report that a person had fallen out of a kayak, authorities said. A caller said the person was bobbing in the water, went under and didn't resurface.

A bystander who was fishing in the area tried to help the kayaker, but couldn't find him in the churning water, police said.

Police searched the water until a dive team arrived and began a recovery operation.

Officials said a team with the Michigan State Police found the kayaker's body at about 7:14 p.m.

