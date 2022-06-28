Michigan can't use one-judge grand jury to indict in Flint water case, high court rules

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the state's use of one-man grand juries to issue indictments in the Flint water criminal cases, a decision that is likely to delay or upend the second round of prosecutions linked to the city's water crisis.

In a unanimous decision, the high court found that a one-judge grand jury can be used to investigate, subpoena and issue arrest warrants but it cannot be used to indict an individual. The justices found that the Genesee County Circuit Court erred in denying a motion to dismiss former state health Director Nick Lyon's case.

The court also found that state health official Nancy Peeler and former Gov. Rick Snyder aide Richard Baird had a right to a preliminary examination following their indictments.

The justices remanded the three cases at issue back to Genesee County Circuit Court for reconsideration in light of the ruling.

Justice Richard Bernstein wrote in a concurrence that the court was "cognizant" of the effect the decision would have on Flint residents but said it was "paramount" to use proper procedure.

"The prosecution cannot cut corners — here, by not allowing defendants a preliminary examination as statutorily guaranteed — in order to prosecute defendants more efficiently," Bernstein said. "The criminal prosecutions provide historical context for this consequential moment in history, and future generations will look to the record as a critical and impartial answer in determining what happened in Flint."

The decision from the high court was issued in the case of former state Health and Human Services Department director Lyon, who was charged in January 2021 with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter through a Genesee County one-judge grand jury.

Michigan's one-judge grand jury has been used sparingly in most of state's 83 counties, with the exception of recent and targeted use by Wayne, Genesee and Kent counties for largely violent, organized crimes involving narcotics, homicide, gangs or non-fatal shootings.

The secretive process allows a prosecutor to bring witnesses and evidence privately to a judge, who sits as a single juror and eventually decides on whether to indict an individual.

Potential defendants and their lawyers usually are excluded from the grand jury process — eliminating their access to a traditional pretrial phase in which a prosecutor is required to present the evidence supporting the charges in a public preliminary examination before the case moves to circuit court for trial.

The process eliminates the prosecutor's task of deciding whether to bring charges, abolishes the normal evidentiary hearings prior to trial and keeps everything under absolute secrecy until the indictment is issued.

Several Flint defendants had argued the use of a one-judge grand juror violates the separation of powers by allowing a judge to both investigate and charge an individual.

The Flint charges overturned by the Supreme Court's decision include nine manslaughter charges against Lyon; two counts of willful neglect of duty against Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder; charges of perjury, misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and extortion against Snyder adviser Richard Baird; and a charge of perjury against Snyder chief of staff Jarrod Agen.

Additional charges included nine counts of manslaughter, misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty against former state chief medical executive Dr. Eden Wells; three counts of misconduct in office against Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley; four counts of misconduct in office against emergency manager Gerald Ambrose; two counts of willful neglect of duty against former Flint Public Works Director Howard Croft; and two counts of misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty against Nancy Peeler, the state's director of maternal, infant and early childhood home visits.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com