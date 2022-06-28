Police ID woman found dead at west Michigan motel

A person whose body was found last week with four unresponsive people in a west Michigan motel room has been identified as a Florida woman, officials said.

They said the woman was Brittney Nicole Moore, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called June 20 to a motel in the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township about five people who were unconscious in one of the rooms.

Police suspected drug overdoses and administered Narcan to all five. They also performed CPR on two of the people. The 32-year-old Florida woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics took the other four to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, some of the people involved in the incident were in Michigan on business. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the event and the final cause of death is pending a Kent County medical examiner's final report.

On Monday, officials said detectives continue to wait for a medical examiner's report on toxicology results and continue to evaluate evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about the victims or the incident should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to remain anonymous.

