Lansing police seek suspect who set Pride flag on fire

Lansing — Police are looking for a man who set fire to a Pride flag Tuesday morning, officials said.

Lansing Police posted pictures of the man lighting it on fire on their Facebook page Wednesday.

In the incident, which was captured by a security camera, the man is seen dousing the flag with a liquid, using a cigarette lighter to set it on fire and walking away.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.