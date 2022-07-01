4th of July forecast: Storms to start, end weekend, but sunny, dry between

A cold front moving into southeast Michigan may spark thunderstorms this afternoon and evening but a dry and mostly sunny weekend is in store for the holiday.

"We're looking at chances increasing this afternoon from scattered to numerous thunderstorms," National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Schultz said. "It's mainly going to be between noon and 8 p.m. Potential threats are gonna be lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rainfall."

While Shultz said the Detroit area faces only a marginal risk for severe weather, the thunderstorms could affect travel plans. Today's high and low temperatures are 85 degrees and 65 degrees, respectively.

Holiday weekend forecast

After this evening, the weather will dry out and remain dry though much of the daytime hours of July 4th.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and temperatures in the mid- to high 80s will continue throughout the weekend.

4th of July weather

Skies might not remain clear for Independence Day evening, as the chances of rain and storms will increase throughout the afternoon, Schultz said.

"We do have increasing chances for some weather Monday afternoon ... we've got some rain and chance of storms," Schultz said.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the mid-60s and there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

hmackay@detroitnews.com