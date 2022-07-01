Battle Creek air show, hot-air balloon festival to include Latvian alliance recognition

Along with the spectacle of an air show, fireworks and hot-air balloons in Battle Creek this weekend, the Air Force's Thunderbirds will recognize the 100th anniversary of the United States' alliance with Latvia.

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival runs all weekend, with a carnival, two fireworks displays and live music stages accompanying the air show and hot-air balloon demonstrations and competition.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Latvia in 1922, four years after the country earned its independence from Russia. Michigan is home to one of the largest Latvian-American populations in the country and Michigan's National Guard has been collaborating with the Latvian military for over 20 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program.

“Michigan is proud of its close relationship with Latvia, which has shown its value not only though numerous combined deployments, training exercises and initiatives under the State Partnership Program, but also in the rich Latvian-American community that calls Michigan home,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

A spoken dedication will precede the demonstration, which is expected to start at noon Saturday. High level Latvian diplomatic and military leaders are expected to be in attendance, including Maris Selga, Latvian ambassador to the U.S., and Maj. Gen. Andis Dilans, Latvian defense attaché to the U.S.

“We could not be more grateful to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for paying tribute to our Latvian allies for their partnership, courage, and zeal for freedom in such a spectacular and meaningful way," Rogers said.

The Field of Flight festival begins today and lasts through Monday, featuring Navy and Air Force demonstrations as well as aerial acrobatics and skywriting from civilian pilots.

Also planned at the festival are Saturday and Monday night fireworks displays, a wide assortment of food vendors, a Saturday half-marathon and 5k, carnival rides and live music every night.

