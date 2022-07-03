Will rain interrupt your fireworks? Here's the Fourth forecast

Expect a sunny Independence Day, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The service's Pontiac office expects a sunny Fourth of July with a high near 88 for Metro Detroit. The morning may see some wind — light gusts between 5-10 mph and even higher in some places — but that's not expected to last.

Highs are expected in the upper 80s for much of the area.

It may be cloudy, particularly in the afternoon, but for most spending the holiday outside in Metro Detroit, there likely won't be rain for fireworks shows. The weather service called for showers and even thunderstorms, but those are expected mostly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the western suburbs and after 3 a.m. Tuesday in Detroit.

"Chance of precipitation is 60%," the detailed forecast said for Metro Detroit during that time. "New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

That will kick off a series of rainy periods that will be the case for much of the week.

On Tuesday, showers are expected primarily before 2 p.m. It will be cloudy and hot for much of the day, when the National Weather Service said temperatures will reach near 90. Wind likely will be stronger on Tuesday. There is a chance of storms before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high temperature near 82 and mostly sunny. Rain may come again Wednesday evening, with another chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Thursday may also see some showers before 2 p.m., but will be partly sunny after the rain. Expect partial sun into the weekend.

