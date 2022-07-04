DNR closes Grand Haven State Park beach amid 'multiple fights'

The Detroit News

Fights at a west Michigan beach prompted authorities to close the area on the Fourth of July.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources made the decision Monday afternoon for the Grand Haven State Park after "multiple" brawls, the city's Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests. Other details were not released.

DNR officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The 48-acre state park is near Lake Michigan along the west side and the Grand River along the north side, according to its website. It includes a campground, an overnight lodge, a designated swim beach, picnic areas and a beach pavilion.

Temperatures on Monday climbed into the 90s in west Michigan.