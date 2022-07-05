3 arrested in shooting death of Ypsilanti Twp. man on Facebook

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ypsilanti Township man that was streamed live on Facebook last month, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Nash in Ypsilanti Township around 11 a.m. June 28 after multiple calls of gunfire. They found Terrill Smith, 46, with gunshot wounds, authorities said in a statement.

"While Terrill streamed live from his Facebook page, the shooting was overheard/witnessed by many," officials said. "Prior to being removed, the video had been shared numerous times and countless people were exposed to the reality of gun violence here in our community."

Deputies rendered aid until medical personnel arrived to transport Smith to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

"Investigators have worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible," the Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday, two women from Washtenaw County, Martita Bonner, 41, of Ypsilanti Township and Jermia Castion, 25, of Ypsilanti were arrested.

They were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit homicide/open murder. Both remain at the Washtenaw County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.

A 24-year-old Ypsilanti man was arrested in Georgia. He is being transported back to Washtenaw County, officials said Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (734) 973-7711 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.