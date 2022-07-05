Body of man who fell off boat Saturday recovered from Lapeer Co. lake

Lapeer — The body of a man who went missing over the weekend in a Lapeer County lake has been recovered and identified, officials said Tuesday.

David Holmes, 59, of Lapeer has been recovered from Lake Nepessing, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and loved ones," the office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

"The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted over the past two days by numerous law enforcement, emergency services, and private citizens," it also said. "Their participation in this investigation was impressive and very appreciated."

Authorities received a call at about 11 p.m. Saturday about a man who fell off a pontoon boat, according to WEYI in Flint.