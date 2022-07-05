Michigan adds 13,102 cases, 64 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

Michigan added 13,102 cases and 64 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported an average of about 1,872 cases per day over the last seven days, a 9% decrease from 2,050 cases per day a week prior.

On June 28, the state said it had added 14,353 cases and 174 deaths from the virus in the previous week.

Case rates and hospitalizations declined this week after an increase last week. From May-mid-June, case rates and hospitalizations fell for five weeks.

On Monday, the state reported that 670 adults and 16 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a slight decline from 696 adults and 15 children last week.

Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday in Michigan, about 4.5% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, and there was an average of 1,090 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday. That compares with 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

Between June 24-30, about 14.3% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools as the rate of infection has grown from "medium" to "high."

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,619,533 cases and 36,982 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

No counties in Michigan this week are considered at a "high" level for the increased burden on health care or severe disease.

Another 14 counties, mostly in northern Michigan, have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department: Alger, Barry, Calhoun, Crawford, Gladwin, Iron, Kalkaska, Monroe, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw.

Case counts are well below early January, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.2, now is the dominant strain across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of Remdesivir on April 25, making it the first COVID-19 treatment for children under age 12.

In Michigan, 302 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 65% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

As of Monday, 136 outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 74, were in K-12 schools, 37 outbreaks were in long-term care facilities and senior assisted living centers. Another12 outbreaks were in daycare or youth sports programs. The state is tracking 203 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 66% of state residents, or 6.6 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 238,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 29%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.2 million individuals, or 35% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster in Michigan and 5.6 million are fully vaccinated.

U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin this week. The Food and Drug Administration's panel unanimous recommend the shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

