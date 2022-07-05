Michigan agency seeks to track mercury contamination through database

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is creating a program to track mercury vapor by requesting that businesses and other property owners submit data on mercury samples.

The state tracked 8,212 open leaking underground storage tank releases in 2020, but there are another 16,000 contaminated sites in Michigan that might contain samples of mercury or other contaminants, according to an EGLE report filed with the Legislature.

State environmental officials charged with overseeing remediation of those sites have told lawmakers that they don't have the money to deal with the sites or understand the risk they pose to people's health. State environmental officials during the Snyder administration similarly worried five years ago that there were thousands of potential sites where toxic vapors from contaminated soil could intrude into businesses and residential properties across Michigan and posed a “significant public health threat.”

"We have a lot of gaps in our information," said Aaron Keatley, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy deputy director, during a March 1 House appropriations subcommittee meeting March 1. "I don't say that casually. I worry routinely that of those 24,000 sites; we have a large percentage that the state does not have enough information on to guarantee that there are not people being exposed to risks that need to be controlled."

The new database could help to fill some of gaps, according to the department's press release.

"EGLE’s intent for this web application is to compile a database of real-world mercury results and to use this database to identify concentrations of mercury that may form vapors in soil and groundwater," an EGLE press release said.

Soil, groundwater and soil vapor samples will be accepted on the database, which the EGLE contracted Geosyntec Consultants of Michigan, Inc. to develop and host.

“EGLE encourages people with high-quality mercury data to submit their results to build a robust database,” according to the release.

The web program will go live beginning on July 11, and will become accessible through this link on that day.

The department also announced a user training session set for July 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration for the session is available now. The session will be recorded for those who are unable to attend it live.