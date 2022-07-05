Redford woman charged with embezzling $30K+ from relative

A Redford woman accused of embezzling more than $30,000 from an Oscoda County woman has been charged, police said Tuesday.

Patrice Ann Burcicki, 61, was arraigned in 81st District Court in Mio on a charge of embezzlement of $20,000 to $50,000 from a vulnerable adult, Michigan State Police officials said.

A judge set her bond at $50,000 and scheduled her next court date for Thursday.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

Investigators said the victim and one of her relatives called state police in January to report they believed another family member had embezzled money from the victim.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had moved in with the suspect in April 2021. The suspect at some point convinced her to turn over all of her identification and personal information. She also had the victim give her power of attorney.

Police said the victim moved out in November 2021 to live with another relative. In January 2022, the victim changed the power of attorney to the other relative.

Shortly after the change, Burcicki allegedly opened a new bank account in the victim’s name without her permission and more than $30,000 was removed from the victim’s account.

The victim asked Burcicki to return the money, according to authorities. Burcicki returned part of it but not all.

Detectives submitted their findings to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized an arrest warrant for Burcicki on May 25.

On June 27, Burcicki surrendered to Oscoda County sheriff’s deputies.