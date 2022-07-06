11-year-old boy arrested in west Michigan assault, attempted carjacking

An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman last week Thursday in a Grand Rapids suburb, police said.

Officials also said they are looking for a second person connected to the crime.

Police were called at about 6 a.m. on June 30 to the 3200 block of Woodward Avenue SW near 32nd Street SW in Wyoming for a report of an assault and attempted theft of a Kia Sorrento.

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a head injury. Medics initially treated her at the scene and then took her to a hospital.

After speaking with the woman and witnesses, investigators identified a male juvenile who ran from the scene after the attack, they said.

Police located the juvenile and he led officers on a short foot chase but was taken into custody. He is currently being housed at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities are not releasing his name because he is a minor.

Investigators also determined there was a second suspect involved in the assault and attempted car theft, but his identity is not known. They said the juvenile in custody is uncooperative and refuses to provide information on the second person.

Anyone who has information about the assault and attempted carjacking should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer tip line at (616) 774-2345 or 1 (866) 774-2345. Tips can be submitted online at silentobserver.org.