Whitmer, health department explain differences between Plan B, medication abortion

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state health department launched a public education campaign Wednesday to instruct residents and health care providers on the differences between medication abortion and emergency contraceptives.

The campaign was launched in the wake of the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, in the event that a state court order enjoining Michigan's abortion ban is nixed to allow for the law's enforcement.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stressed Wednesday that emergency contraception — sometimes called "Plan B" or the morning-after pill, often administered within a few days of unprotected sex — would remain legal even if Michigan's abortion ban is enforced.

Medication abortions, which are administered up to about 11 weeks of pregnancy, would be banned under Michigan's current law if a court removes a state Court of Claims judge's preliminary injunction stopping enforcement of the law, the department said.

“Women deserve to have control over decisions about their bodies and lives, and the fall of Roe v Wade is leaving many with questions about their access to health care," Whitmer said in a statement Wednesday.

"To make matters worse, some may take advantage of this moment to create confusion about the important differences between emergency contraception and medication abortion, which are completely different medications used for entirely different purposes."

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian stressed that Michigan doctors should know emergency contraception is considered a way to "prevent pregnancy" and medication abortion a way to "end a pregnancy."

"Making sure all health care providers in Michigan understand what the U.S. Supreme Court ruling means for them, and their patients, is vital as they honor their oath to their patients, to their communities and to their profession," Bagdasarian said.

The department also intends to distribute information on the availability of the medications. Emergency contraception can be obtained over the counter in pharmacies, while medication abortions are prescribed and obtained at pharmacies or health centers.

Right to Life of Michigan, which is fighting in court to restore the enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban, agreed that emergency contraceptives such as Plan B would still be legal under Michigan's plan since they are licensed as contraceptives by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and not supposed to be used on confirmed pregnancies.

Additionally, abortion drugs and procedures with dual purposes — such as Mifeprex or Methotrexate — "would not be illegal if used for purposes other than abortion," such as treatment of a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or cancer, said Genevieve Marnon, legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan.

The state of Michigan reported 30,074 induced abortions in 2021, of which about 89% occurred within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data. The majority of abortions last year in Michigan — about 69% — were performed between weeks five and eight of pregnancy.

The total number of abortions in 2021 was an increase of about 1.4% from 2020, but down nearly 38.7% from 1987, when the state reached a high for the number of induced abortions. About 51% of abortions in 2021 in Michigan were considered medical or non-surgical abortions.

Michigan's abortion law, which dates back to 1846, bans the administration of drugs or instruments to "procure a miscarriage," unless it is necessary "to preserve the life" of the woman, and makes it a felony to do so. The statute makes no exception for rape or incest.

The law, which was most recently updated in 1931, has been largely unenforceable while the Roe decision was in place and established a right to abortion in the federal Constitution.

In anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision overturning Roe, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Whitmer filed two separate suits in April challenging the constitutionality of the state's abortion ban and arguing that Michigan's constitution included a right to abortion.

In May, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled Planned Parenthood was likely to succeed in its suit and granted a preliminary injunction that has kept Michigan's abortion ban unenforceable even after the U.S. Supreme Court decision. Her order is being challenged in the Court of Appeals, where a decision is expected in the coming days or weeks.

Additionally, the group Reproductive Freedom for All is collecting signatures for a November ballot question that would amend the state constitution to establish wide-ranging rights to abortion and other reproductive services.

