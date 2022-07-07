Lawmakers propose allowing alcohol sales at Michigan college sports games

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the state Legislature last week would allow Michigan universities to sell alcohol at basketball, football and hockey games.

Eight of 14 schools in the Big Ten allow alcohol sales at football games, according to a statement lawmakers released Thursday. Most of those schools have seen decreases in alcohol-related incidents after allowing sales, according to sponsors of the legislation.

The legislation would allow universities to apply for licenses to sell alcohol two hours before and after games in the public areas of sports stadiums.

The Republican and Democratic co-sponsors of the legislation argued the proposed law would decrease the likelihood of excessive alcohol consumption and create a more "fair" game day.

"This is a fairness and freedom issue that will allow for a modern, more enjoyable college game-day experience," said state Rep. Graham Filler, R-St Johns, in a statement. "It’s also a public health and safety issue... Instead of binge drinking in the parking lot or sneaking alcohol into the stadium, fans can simply purchase a beer in the concourse."

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said alcohol is currently served at Michigan State University football games in his hometown, but only if you're watching the game in a Spartan Stadium suite.

"Beer at the game should be allowed for more than just rich donors," Hertel said in a statement.

House Bill 6289 and Senate Bill 1125 have been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees for consideration.

Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, is the other co-sponsor of the bills.

