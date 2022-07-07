Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle on Pittsfield Twp. road

Pittsfield Township — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday while crossing a road was seriously injured, police said.

Officers and medics were called at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Washtenaw and Foster avenues for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, officials said.

They found a Pittsfield Township resident had been struck by a vehicle traveling west while walking across Washtenaw Avenue.

Medics took the victim to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle's driver was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that intoxicants were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at (734) 822-4958.