Rockwood police seek tips to find man whose car found at state game area

Rockwood police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are seeking tips to find a 24-year-old man reported missing on the Fourth of July.

Nicholas O’Neal was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Rockwood Police Department said in a notice on its Facebook page.

His vehicle was found at the Sigler Road entrance to the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area, east of the U.S. turnpike, according to the notice.

The game area, which is in Wayne and Monroe counties, features hunting land as well as a wildlife refuge and covers nearly 7,000 acres, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

O'Neal is described as 6-foot-1, around 135 pounds, with a slender build, blond/light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khakis, a blue hooded sweatshirt, sneakers and a black Adidas baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockwood police at (734) 379-5323 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7594.