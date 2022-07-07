'So much more than a police officer': Slain cop's wife shares grief

Detroit — Kristine Courts, wife of Detroit police officer Loren Courts who was fatally shot and killed on duty Wednesday night, shared a tribute to her late husband on Facebook earlier Thursday.

"Me and my babies will never be the same. I already miss his hugs, his voice, his jokes, and his smile with those eyes. Rest in peace daddy, we will never stop loving you," she wrote.

Courts was killed responding to a call on the city's west side by a suspect who was "indiscriminately" firing shots with an assault rifle, police say. Return fire from Courts' partner killed the suspect.

Courts was a five-year veteran of the city's police force with a history of responding to dangerous emergency situations. Following Courts' death last night, Detroit police Chief James White expressed anger at the rise of gun violence and its heavy costs in the city.

In her Facebook post early this morning, Kristine Courts said she is "completely heartbroken" and that her husband was "so much more than a police officer."

"He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married," she wrote. "All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman! I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home," she wrote.

