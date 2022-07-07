SUV theft, crash in Washtenaw County leads to 3 arrests, bystander hurt

Three teens have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft and crash in Washtenaw County that left a bystander severely injured, investigators announced Wednesday.

Dispatchers were alerted around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday about a home invasion on the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township. A resident reported her vehicle had been stolen after a neighbor noticed the woman's belongings in the yard, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in Ypsilanti Township around 12:30 p.m. and deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off, according to the release.

The driver eventually entered Wayne County, where Van Buren Township officers and the Michigan State Police pursued it before the driver headed back to Washtenaw. The driver lost control near Ford Boulevard and Russell in Ypsilanti Township before hitting another vehicle, flipping then catching fire, authorities reported.

A bystander involved in the crash suffered serious spinal chord injuries, county officials said.

The three teen boys in the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

One, identified as a 17-year-old from Ypsilanti, was taken into custody while hiding in a nearby business. He was hospitalized due to his injuries from the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old from Ypsilanti, was found walking in a nearby neighborhood and arrested. He also was injured and hospitalized.

The third suspect, a 16-year-old from Ypsilanti, was apprehended Wednesday morning.