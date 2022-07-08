Benton Harbor's lead levels fall below federal action level for first time since 2018

Lead levels in Benton Harbor's drinking water have dropped to just below the federal action level for the first time since 2018, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

At the 90% level, the 63 residences tested in the southwest Michigan community from Jan. 1 to June 30 had 14 parts per billion of lead particles, according to the state. It was down slightly from the 15 ppb recorded in the last six-month period of August-November 2021.

In the latest samples, the readings ranged from 0 ppb to 53 ppb, with five locations exceeding the action level of 15 ppb, according to the state. In the August-November period, samples ranged from no lead detection to 48 ppb, while six samples still had more 15 ppb in the water tested.

The city of 9,100 residents exceeded the federal standard for three straight years, starting at 22 ppb in 2018. In the first half of 2021, the reading was 24 ppb.

“This is a significant step forward for our community as we work to ensure Benton Harbor has access to safe drinking water,” Mayor Marcus Muhammad in a statement provided by EGLE. Muhammad has been the target of a recall petition.

Public health experts maintain that no level of lead is safe in drinking water. Exposure to sustained high levels of lead can cause problems such as abdominal pain, memory loss, high blood pressure, reduced fertility as well as heart and kidney disease, according to health experts.

The city has been replacing lead service lines with state money as a way to eliminate the presence of lead in the water. About 72% of Benton Harbor's estimated 4,488 lead service lines had been replaced through Friday, leaving 1,273 lines from removal.

The latest water sample results are evidence that the city's efforts including corrosion control are working, said Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division.

“This is positive news and an indication that Benton Harbor’s drinking water system is remaining stable while the city accelerates this critical infrastructure work,” Oswald said in a statement released Thursday. “Having said that, today’s news does not lessen the urgency around our continuing efforts to assist the city in aggressively reducing lead exposure —through lead service line replacement and corrosion control treatment.”

Residents in the majority-Black city are still being urged to use filtered or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing food and mixing powdered baby formula. The state is continuing to distribute free bottled water. Some resident have claimed they were not given proper instruction on how to install the filters, which require correct installation to be effective.

Since the 2018 discovery of dangerously elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor, state and city officials have been criticized for their initial slow response to the public health crisis and failure to warn residents about the unsafe conditions. The state didn't start delivering free bottled water to residents until late September 2021.

Last fall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all lead service lines in Benton Harbor to be replaced by 2023.

The state continues to treat Benton Harbor's lead water lines with a corrosion control chemical blend, the goal of which is to reduce the amount of lead that dissolves into pipes. Criticisms by experts and environmentalists claim this corrosion treatment was initially ineffective.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerts all households whose lead levels exceed federal and state standards and offers additional testing and lead abatement services. All residencies in Benton Harbor are eligible for free lead water testing and abatement and can apply for these services using an online form.

