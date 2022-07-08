Kalamazoo shooting victim, 27, arrested in carjacking, other shooting

A 27-year-old Kalamazoo man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday carjacking and shooting, officials said.

Police said officers were called at about 6 p.m. to the 800 block of North Rose near West Frank and North Park for a report of a shooting. Simultaneously, police received another call from a victim reporting a vehicle had been stolen in the 100 block of West Frank.

According to authorities, hospital staff called the police to report a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After investigation, detectives believed the gunshot victim was a suspect in the shooting and that he was a suspect in the vehicle theft, which police learned was a carjacking.

Officers arrested the 27-year-old for carjacking and gun-related charges after he was treated. He is currently housed at the Kalamazoo County Jail to await charges.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or shooting should call the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department at (269) 488-8911 or the Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100. They can also submit tips online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.