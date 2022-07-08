Monroe woman, 75, dies after being struck by car in parking lot

Monroe — A 75-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car Thursday as she crossed a parking lot, police said.

The victim, a Monroe resident, died from her injuries sustained in the crash, officials said Friday.

Officers were called at about 2:25 p.m. to the parking lot of Family Farm and Home in the 200 block of North Telegraph near North Custer for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian that resulted in serious injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle in the crash is a 78-year-old Monroe woman. They said she is cooperating with the police.

It does not appear intoxicants were a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500.