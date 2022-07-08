N. Mich. man charged after kids given marijuana, tobacco

A northern Michigan man is in trouble for allegedly giving his kids marijuana and tobacco e-cigarettes, according to Michigan State Police.

David Glenn Mauldin, 48, of Brutus has been charged in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan with four counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, four counts of fourth-degree child abuse, and two counts of furnishing tobacco products to a minor.

A judge set his bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for July 22.

Delivery of marijuana to a minor is a civil infraction on the first and second offense. Fourth-degree child abuse is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The tobacco charge is also a misdemeanor.

State police officials said troopers with the Gaylord Post were called by Children’s Protective Services in February to investigate accusations a man was providing tobacco and marijuana products to his children.

After a lengthy investigation, state police determined Mauldin had been giving his children marijuana and nicotine e-cigarettes since 2020.

They submitted their findings to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized an arrest warrant on June 16. State police arrested Mauldin on Tuesday.