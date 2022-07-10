3 boys, 13 and younger, arrested in connection with break-in at Monroe Co. business

Three boys were arrested in connection with breaking and entering into a business in Monroe Township, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the boys — ages 8, 11 and 13 — were apprehended after deputies responded to an alarm at the business on Friday night. Deputies allegedly found two boys trying to ride out of the parking lot on dirt bikes that allegedly were just stolen, according to a news release. A third boy, police said, was trying to drive away in a vehicle.

The vehicle, which authorities say was stolen from Toledo, Ohio, was allegedly used to ram the building's bay doors to gain entry into the building. It also had been used in several other alleged crimes at Monroe County businesses, officials said. Stolen items from those other stores were found in the vehicle, police said.

The Sheriff's Office reported one of the boys was discovered with what appeared at first to be a pistol in his waistband, but the gun turned out to be a CO2 BB gun.

The suspects were not identified by police.

The case remains under investigation, the news release said, and has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.