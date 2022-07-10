Whitehouse Nature Center in Albion closed Sunday for alligator sighting

The Detroit News

The Whitehouse Nature Center near Albion College's campus was closed Sunday for alligator sightings in the Kalamazoo River.

Albion College said two sightings of "what is thought to be a four- to five-foot alligator at around the same time in the same vicinity earlier today in the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the Nature Center," it said on Facebook on Sunday.

The nature center is owned and operated by the college and lies a quarter-mile southeast of the Albion campus off Hannah Street on the North Branch of the river, the center's website said.

"For your safety, we ask that you stay away from the areas near the Nature Center and remain vigilant around bodies of water," the college's Facebook post said.

The college said it was working with local and state experts on a "resolution as quickly as possible."