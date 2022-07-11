Group to submit 750K signatures in bid to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan constitution

Lansing — A ballot committee seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in the Michigan Constitution plans to turn in 753,759 signatures Monday, a record amount that exceeds the state-mandated signature tally by more than 300,000.

The Bureau of Elections in the coming weeks will review the validity of the Reproductive Freedom for All signatures to ensure the initiative has the required 425,059 signatures to appear on the November ballot. Based on its findings, the bureau will make a recommendation to the Board of State Canvassers for or against certification for the ballot.

The group said in a statement Monday that more than 62,000 people have gotten involved in or supported the effort to collect signatures for the proposal since it was announced in January, and more than 30,000 of those individuals came forward after the May leak of the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"The Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade will not take away the rights and freedoms of people in Michigan to determine if and when they become a parent," American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan Executive Director Loren Khogali said Monday in a statement.

"We will not allow forced pregnancy in our state, nor will we stand by as the devastating impacts of a post-Roe world disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, young people, low-income people, and those living in rural areas. This is your body, your ballot, your choice.”

ACLU of Michigan President Nathan Triplett said Saturday that no petition initiative in Michigan history "has come close" to the number of signatures collected for the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative.

A separate ballot initiative, Promote the Vote 2022, is expected to deliver its signatures to the Secretary of State later Monday. The group's constitutional amendment would recognize new voting rights in the state constitution, including nine days of early in-person voting and allowances for in-person voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement.

Should Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote 2022 make the November ballot, they would join one other proposed constitutional amendment that would alter the state's term limits.

Reproductive Freedom for All's proposed constitutional amendment states that every "individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom," including decisions related to pregnancy, postpartum and prenatal care, miscarriage, abortion, contraception, sterilization and infertility.

The constitutional amendment guarantees a right to abortion up to fetal viability, at which point, the state can put in regulations so long as they don't prohibit abortions considered medically necessary to protect the physical or mental health of a mother.

Fetal viability is defined as when a child can survive outside the womb without "extraordinary medical measures."

Anti-abortion groups opposing the petition initiative have dubbed it the "anything goes" proposal because they said it will counteract several existing laws, including the state's largely dormant abortion ban and rules requiring parental consent for minors seeking abortions or other reproductive healthcare.

Michigan's abortion ban currently is not being enforced in Michigan because a court order halted the law's enforcement while a lawsuit challenging it is pending.

The lawsuit, filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, seeks to nullify the state abortion ban by establishing that there already is a right to abortion in the state constitution. A separate suit, filed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Oakland County Circuit Court, seeks a similar ruling.

In May, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued a preliminary injunction in the Planned Parenthood suit that forestalls enforcement of the state abortion ban while the case is pending.

Gleicher's ruling, which is being appealed through two channels in the Court of Appeals, found Planned Parenthood was likely to succeed on its argument that abortion was protected under the right to due process, which affords a right to bodily autonomy.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com