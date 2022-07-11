Michigan's gas prices drop, but remain above national average

Gas prices in Michigan have decreased 14 cents since last week, falling to $4.81 per gallon on average, AAA announced today.

While Michigan's gas prices today are 41 cents less than they were a month ago, motorists still pay $1.63 more per gallon than they did at this time last year. Michigan's average price per gallon of $4.81 is also still above the national average of $4.68 per gallon.

More than 4,200 gas stations in Michigan are surveyed using credit card swipes and direct feeds to determine regional averages, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the average price of gas in metro Detroit has decreased by about 17 cents since last week, settling at $4.88 per gallon. The average price per gallon in metro Detroit and surrounding counties remains among the highest in Michigan.

Setting the price of gas

The price of gas at the pump is based on crude oil prices, set by global supply and demand, and the cost of transporting crude oil to refineries and later shipment to local service stations.

In anticipation of 4th of July travel, the national demand for gas increased from 8.92 million barrels per day to 9.41 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, total domestic gas stocks decreased.

While these supply and demand trends typically drive gas prices up, AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said lower crude oil prices have caused the recent downward trend in pump prices.

"Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state," Woodland said. "While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices."

Lowest gas prices

The lowest pump prices in Metro Detroit's three counties on Monday were the following, according to Gas Buddy:

Macomb County: $4.45/gallon, Marathon station, 31487 Gratiot, Roseville

Wayne County: $4.35/gallon, Citgo station, 25351 Ford Rd, Dearborn

Oakland County: $4.43.gallong, Shell station, 4805 Dixie Hwy, Waterford

