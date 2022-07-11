Michigan jobless agency warns claimants not to answer text scam

Michigan jobless claimants shouldn't answer text messages from people claiming to represent the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, state officials warned Monday.

The phishing scheme from an out-of-state phone number is an attempt to steal personal information and money from residents who are out of work and need cash, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The Michigan UIA does not send text messages to claimants seeking information, the department added.

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” UIA Director Julia Dale said in a statement. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

The text message comes from an out-of-state phone number linked to a Texas area code (210) and "provides a link to claim back payments,” according to the agency's press release. “Do not click on the link. Report it as junk or spam and delete the text.”

The texts have contain the following message: “MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile.” It is followed by a link which will take the recipient to a fake replica of the UIA’s website, according to the agency.

The UIA offers tips to protect your personal information Among them are:

•Scrutinize the web page URL or link that you receive. If it is not an official Michigan.gov website, do not use it.

•If you do not trust a website or information, call UIA’s Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017 to verify what you are seeing.

•You should only link to UIA information or services through gov/UIA.

•Don't provide logins, passwords, banking information or other personal information to texts or emails. The state agency doesn't ask for them.

•If someone calls and you are suspicious about about it, hang up and call UIA at 1-866-500-0017 and request staff to send information through your MiWAM account.

•If you suspect fraud of identity theft, the UIA urges you to report it on their website.

