NWS: Possible tornado could hit south of St. Johns, north of DeWitt in Michigan

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued an alert late Monday about a possible tornado that could pass south of St. Johns and north of DeWitt in mid-Michigan.

"If you are in the path of this cell, take cover!" the service said.

The weather service predicted a twister could hit by 10:30 p.m. based on radar formation.

A tornado warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. for Central Clinton County, the weather service said. At 10:22 p.m., "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of St. Johns, moving east at 40 mph.