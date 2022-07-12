Detroit Police seek tips in non-fatal shooting at west side gas station

Detroit police are seeking information on two men who they say shot someone July 5 at a gas station on the west side.

Police say a 20-year-old man was wounded as he attempted to steal a blue older model Chevy HR from the parking lot of a gas station on the 19300 block of West Seven Mile.

Police say the owner of the vehicle fired several shots, striking the victim, and he and another man forced the 20-year-old from the vehicle and left the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and is receiving treatment for his gunshot wound.

Police are searching for two men: one is about 5 foot 7 inches and 220 pounds, in his 30s with short hair and a thin mustache, and was last seen wearing blue baseball cap, white T-shirt and black ‘Nike’ shorts.

The other is also believed to be in his 30s, and is described as 5 foot 9 inches and 170 pounds with a mustache and beard, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants and grey gym shoes.

The Detroit Police Department's eighth precinct is seeking information related to this crime and asks anyone with information to call 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

hmackay@detroitnews.com