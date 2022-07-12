Mother arrested after 3-year-old daughter left in car shoots herself in hand

A woman was arrested and charged in connection with child abuse after her 3-year-old daughter shot herself after she was left in the car with a loaded pistol.

Flint Police say the mother left the girl with an older sibling in the car while she went into a gas station on Friday evening. The 3-year-old found the gun, which police say was loaded and unholstered, and shot herself in the hand.

She was taken to Hurley Medical Center by her mother. Her injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

The girl's mother, an unnamed 29-year-old Flint woman, was arrested for child abuse and firearms charges.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to reach out to Flint Major Case Unit D and Trooper Chris Kane at 810-240-2995. To share information anonymous, reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, through the P3TIPS app or at crimestoppersofflint.com.