Federal grand jury convicts Oakland Co. doctor in $35 million health care fraud

Detroit — An Oakland County physician was convicted Monday by a federal jury in Detroit on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled substances for non-medical purposes.

The charges against physician David Jankowski, 62, of Bingham Farms stemmed from his operation of Summit Medical Group, medical clinics formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.

The trial, before U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman, began on May 10. Jankowski will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Jankowski wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone and Xanax, the federal government said. He also prescribed controlled substances after receiving cash from patient recruiters who brought patients to his practice.

Jankowski issued or authorized more than 1.7 million Schedule II controlled substances to individuals outside the course of professional medical practice and for no legitimate medical purpose in exchange for compensation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of the scheme, Jankowski also issued or authorized the issuance of more than 800,000 Schedule III controlled substances and more than 870,000 Schedule IV controlled substances. The evidence also showed that Jankowski used his access to controlled substances to lure patients into his health-care fraud scheme. Patients were attracted to his practice by the easy access to controlled substances, the release said.

“Many of these patients had no need for the drugs. Instead, the controlled substances were sold on the streets to feed the addictions of opioid addicts,” according to the release.

Trial testimony and exhibits showed Jankowski submitted false and fraudulent insurance claims of providing treatment to patients. The claims were submitted to Michigan auto insurance companies, private health care insurers, Medicare and Medicaid.

Based upon these fraudulent claims, Jankowski received more than $29.3 million from the auto and private insurance companies and more than $6 million from Medicare and Medicaid.

Jankowski was convicted of 30 of the 32 charges against him.

“The improper distribution of prescription drugs outside the course of ordinary medical practice causes significant harm,” said Ison. “It is in everyone’s best interests to keep these highly addictive substances off the street, and it is particularly disturbing when a trusted physician is the vehicle for the illegal distribution of opioids.”

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General.

