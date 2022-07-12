MICHIGAN

UM Regents call special meeting to announce new president

Kim Kozlowski
The Detroit News
View Comments

The University of Michigan Regents have called a special meeting on Wednesday to announce its next president.

A notice was emailed that the regents will meet at 1 p.m. at University Hall, second floor of the Ruthven Building, 1109 Geddes Road, in Ann Arbor.

UM officials have said they would announce by summer the university's 15th president since launching a search in February.

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker, left, during the Board of Regents meeting in Flint on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

The regents fired former President Mark Schlissel in January following what the board said was an undisclosed, inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Former UM President Mary Sue Coleman has been leading the university on an interim basis.

More:40 days that sealed Mark Schlissel's fate: How University of Michigan fired its president

More:Read former UM president Mark Schlissel's apology to the Board of Regents

UM hired Boston-based executive search firm Isaacson Miller, which conducts more than 350 senior-level executive searches annually and has completed more than 7,300 searches during the past 38 years.

The university also assembled a 17-member search committee, which included the eight regents and was co-chaired by Regents Sarah Hubbard and Denise Ilitch.

The event will be streamed live at umich.edu/watch.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

View Comments