UM Regents call special meeting to announce new president

The University of Michigan Regents have called a special meeting on Wednesday to announce its next president.

A notice was emailed that the regents will meet at 1 p.m. at University Hall, second floor of the Ruthven Building, 1109 Geddes Road, in Ann Arbor.

UM officials have said they would announce by summer the university's 15th president since launching a search in February.

The regents fired former President Mark Schlissel in January following what the board said was an undisclosed, inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Former UM President Mary Sue Coleman has been leading the university on an interim basis.

UM hired Boston-based executive search firm Isaacson Miller, which conducts more than 350 senior-level executive searches annually and has completed more than 7,300 searches during the past 38 years.

The university also assembled a 17-member search committee, which included the eight regents and was co-chaired by Regents Sarah Hubbard and Denise Ilitch.

The event will be streamed live at umich.edu/watch.

