Anneliese Pfeifle of Sterling Heights, who helped feed the hungry, dies at 89

The Detroit News

Anneliese Pfeifle brought together people of different religious faiths to help feed the hungry in Lapeer County.

Mrs. Pfeifle, cofounder of the interfaith Lapeer County Soup Kitchen and a former Detroit Public Schools librarian, died in a Sterling Heights nursing home Friday, July 8, 2022, after a long illness. She was 89.

“Food was her ministry,” said daughter Catherine Hunter. “She and my father started an interfaith soup kitchen system where people had a place to eat, and then there was a food pantry out of her church, and then there was a central location where she took the surplus food and other churches of different denominations could access it. The other churches pitched in, too.”

Anneliese Hahn was born in Detroit on Sept. 2, 1932. After graduating from Wayne State University, she worked for seven years as a librarian at Hutchins Junior High School.

In 1956, she married Clifford Pfeifle in Jehovah Lutheran Church in Detroit. The couple moved to Royal Oak, where for decades they were active in St. Paul Lutheran Church. Mrs. Pfeifle served on the church’s Ladies Guild.

After Clifford Pfeifle retired from Chrysler Corp. in the late 1980s, the couple moved to Lapeer, where they set up the soup kitchen.

A former member of the German Club of Detroit, Mrs. Pfeifle’s hobbies included clipping coupons, stamp collecting, quilting and cooking German food.

In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include daughter Beverly Manderson; son Richard Pfeifle; grandson Daniel Hunter; step-grandson George Manderson; and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and George.

