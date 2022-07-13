Genesee County lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after playing for 20 years

A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million jackpot after 20 years of trying its luck.

The Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36.

They purchased the winning ticket at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South Street in Ortonville, about 20 miles southeast of Flint, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“A co-worker and I started a Lottery club about 20 years ago,” said the club’s representative. “There are currently five of us in the club and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week."

This time around, the group invested $10 in five plays.

“One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket," the representative said. "We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!”

The crew went to Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize, which they chose to receive as one lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“We are still in shock! Winning is life-changing for all of us,” said a club member.

Each Lotto 47 play is $1. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

