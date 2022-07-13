Watch live: University of Michigan expected to elect Santa Ono as next president

The University of Michigan's Board of Regents is holding a special meeting Wednesday where they are expected to vote and approve the selection of Santa J. Ono as the university's latest president.

Ono, 59, would become UM's 15th president and the first Asian leader to hold the post.

The meeting to elect Ono will be at 1 p.m. at University Hall, second floor of the Ruthven Building, 1109 Geddes Road, in Ann Arbor.

Since 2016, Ono has led the University of British Columbia, a public university in western Canada attended by 70,000 student with campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna, British Columbia. He was also president at the University of Cincinnati from 2012-2016.

Ono has a track record of supporting research, the environment, diversity, mental health and athletics.

Ono has a degree in biological science from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. in experimental medicine from McGill University. He has held faculty positions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Emory universities as well as University College London.

"We got the one that everyone is going to be very, very excited about," said Paul Brown, incoming chair of the UM Board of Regents, who kept the chosen candidate close to his vest Monday.

If approved, Ono will succeed UM interim President Mary Sue Coleman, who took over in January after the board fired former President Mark Schlissel following what the board said was an undisclosed, inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, an allegation that Schlissel denied.

UM officials have said they would announce by summer the university's new president since launching a search in February. UM hired Boston-based executive search firm Isaacson Miller, which conducts more than 350 senior-level executive searches annually and has completed more than 7,300 searches during the past 38 years.

The university also assembled a 17-member search committee, which included the eight regents and was co-chaired by Regents Sarah Hubbard, a Republican, and Denise Ilitch, a Democrat.

Ono was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, after his parents emmigrated from Japan. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

