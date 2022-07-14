2 arrested in connection with Canton shooting death linked to road rage

Canton — Two people been arrested in relation to a homicide investigation by the Canton police department after the shooting death of a 37-year-old Belville resident in June.

Maria Phillips, 33, was charged with accessory after the fact in a June 16 arraignment before 35th District Judge Michael Gerou. Another person was arrested in Illinois on a homicide warrant on July 7 and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 10, Canton police responded to reports of a shooting on Haggerty between Palmer and Michigan Avenue. The victim, who was shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital but died June 16.

The Canton Police Department says the shooting may have been related to a traffic altercation, and believed two vehicles were involved. One is a gray Chevrolet Equinox that the shooter was driving and the other is a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with black trim.

Phillips is currently held at the Wayne County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

