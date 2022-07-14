2 dead, 1 critically injured in drive-by near Lafayette Park in Detroit

Detroit police are searching for a black SUV in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon near Lafayette Park in Detroit..

At about 1:40 p.m., occupants of a burgundy Ford parked near the intersection of Larned and Orleans were shot at multiple times by the occupants of a black SUV, according to the Detroit Police Department. The scene is about a mile from Campus Martius downtown.

Two of the occupants died, one was in critical condition and another was unharmed. All of the victims were males in their 20s.

The

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, who represents the city's fifth district, called the shooting "heartbreaking, tragic, and disturbing."

"The persistent issue of gun violence that is permeating our city is robbing families of their loved ones and creating fear within our own community," Sheffield said. "Detroiters deserve to enjoy every inch of this city without fear of violence."

Police Chief James White told media at the scene: “We are seeking a dark colored or black SUV connected to this heinous crime. This is a tragic event and we need the community’s help to find the gunman," the Detroit Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The department's homicide unit's can be reached at (313) 596-2260.

