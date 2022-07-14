Vigil planned to honor slain officer Courts' heroism and service

The Detroit Police Department will hold a vigil Friday to honor slain officer Loren Courts at his former precinct.

The five-year veteran of the police force was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 6, responding to a 911 call. He is survived by his wife and two children and multiple community leaders and politicians have demanded that action be taken to stop gun violence in the wake of his death.

The vigil is planned for 4:30 p.m. at the Second Precinct, 13530 Lesure.

Ehmani Davis, 19, was killed by officers shortly after he fatally struck Courts who was responding to a call of shots fired. Davis allegedly paid another man, Sheldon Thomas, to buy a semi-automatic pistol used to kill Courts. The store that sold the weapon, Action Impact Firearms and Training Center, has since stopped selling that particular kind of gun and Thomas has been charged for straw purchasing, a federal crime.

The Detroit Police Department said they want to remember Courts for his heroism and service to the community at the vigil. Courts' immediate family will be present along with police department chaplains and colleagues of Courts at the Second precinct.

