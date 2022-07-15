Clinton Township man killed in bulldozer accident, police say

A construction worker died Friday in Chesterfield Township in what police are calling a "horrible accident" involving a bulldozer.

Chesterfield Township police and fire departments and an ambulance service were called to New Center Boulevard south of 21 Mile Road just after 11 a.m. Friday for a report of an injured construction worker struck by a bulldozer, police said in a news release.

The victim was a 53-year-old man from Clinton Township, police said. Police did not identify him by his name.

The bulldozer operator, whom police described as cooperating with the investigation, was moving concrete at the time of the incident.

Police said alcohol or drugs were not believed to be involved in the accident.

The body was turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the release.

An investigation was ongoing.

