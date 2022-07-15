Ohio man, 71, killed in crash on I-75 in Monroe County

An Ohio man is dead and a Taylor man was injured in an crash early Thursday on northbound Interstate 75 in South Rockwood.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Ford Escape in the center lane north of Ready Road just before 5 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Jeremy L. Meeks, 35, of Taylor.

Burton's car veered off the freeway, hitting the median barrier and rotating counterclockwise, coming to a stop in the left lane. Burton was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his car into the right lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meeks' car hit the median divider as well. He was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Law enforcement officers believe speed was a factor in the crash and don't know if intoxicating substances played a role as well. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information is encouraged to call 734-240-7557.

