Two fall out of boat in Lake Erie; one dials 911 while treading water

Monroe — A man whose boat capsized on Lake Eerie early Sunday was able to tread water while phoning for help, Monroe County Sheriffs officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued the man and his companion. The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was working late Sunday to recover the submerged boat, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The incident started with a 3:30 a.m. phone call to Monroe County Central Dispatch reporting an overturned vessel.

"Two subjects were reported to be in the water, with the caller being one of those victims," the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, area fire departments and the Coast Guard responded to the call.

"At approximately 4:13 a.m. the two victims were rescued by the United States Coast Guard and brought to shore in Bolles Harbor (in Monroe Township)," the release said.

Sheriff's officials withheld the names of the two men.

With the recovery of the boaters over, an effort was under way to recover their vessel.

"The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is coordinating with area towboats for the recovery of the capsized vessel," the release said. "The recovery is still underway."

The Coast Guard issued a safety broadcast warning of the submerged vessel, the release said.

The Monroe Township, LaSalle Township and city of Monroe Fire Departments assisted at the scene, as did Monroe Community Ambulance.

In the release, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough commended the responding agencies and his dispatchers, "who played a vital role in the swift and successful recovery of the victims."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN